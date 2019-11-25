ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will finish the season against the South Florida Bulls in the War-On-I4 game in Orlando on Friday night.

UCF is out of the running to represent the East Division in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

The Knights are 8-3 on the year and South Florida is 4-7 on the season.

The Bulls will not qualify for a bowl game this year.

USF leads the overall series 6-4.

The two teams last played against each other on Nov. 23, 2018.

UCF won the game 38-10.

The Knights have the fourth-best offense in the country. The team is averaging 536 yards a game.

Gabriel Davis continues to be one of the best receivers in football this year.

Davis has 64 catches, 1,135 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns on the season.

UCF is also putting up numbers on the defensive side of the ball.

The team is averaging 9.4 tackles for a loss per game.

South Florida’s defense is led by Dwayne Boyles. Boyles has made 68 tackles and 12.5 tackles for a loss this year.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer and Lauren Sisler

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 25-point favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 62.5.