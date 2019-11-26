KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Days before the 11th ranked Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles kick off in one of the fiercest rivalry games in college football, the two sides teamed up, teed off, and talked a fair amount of "trash" on the golf course.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame held the First Annual Gator-Seminole Celebrity Golf Shootout Monday at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee. The event pitted nine alums of Gator football against nine alums of Seminole football to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The participating Gators and Seminoles were as follows:

University of Florida

Willie Jackson

Neal Anderson

Earl Everett

Ricky Nattiel

Reidel Anthony

Judd Davis

Terrence Barber

Chris Leak

James Jones

John Brantley Sr.

Jeff Chandler

Eric Wilbur

Florida State