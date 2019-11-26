Gators, Seminoles team up and tee off for Boys & Girls Clubs
Heated rivalry comes to the golf course
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Days before the 11th ranked Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles kick off in one of the fiercest rivalry games in college football, the two sides teamed up, teed off, and talked a fair amount of "trash" on the golf course.
The Florida Sports Hall of Fame held the First Annual Gator-Seminole Celebrity Golf Shootout Monday at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee. The event pitted nine alums of Gator football against nine alums of Seminole football to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The participating Gators and Seminoles were as follows:
University of Florida
- Willie Jackson
- Neal Anderson
- Earl Everett
- Ricky Nattiel
- Reidel Anthony
- Judd Davis
- Terrence Barber
- Chris Leak
- James Jones
- John Brantley Sr.
- Jeff Chandler
- Eric Wilbur
Florida State
- William Floyd
- Barry Smith
- Derrick Brooks
- Thad Busby
- Kurt Unglaub
- Joe Wessel
- Roger Overby
- Robert Stevenson
- Kevin Knox
- Orson Mobley
- Dexter Jackson
- Lawrence Dawsey
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.