MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 2-9 on the year and the Eagles are 5-6.

The Eagles and Dolphins have each lost two straight games.

Philadelphia has only scored 19 points in their last two games.

The Birds are still trying to make a run at a playoff spot.

Philly is a game out of first place in the NFC East.

Quarterback Carson Wentz leads the way on offense for the Eagles.

Wentz has thrown for 2,530 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

DeVante Parker leads the way on defense for the Dolphins.

Parker has 46 catches for 695 yards and four touchdowns.

The last time the Eagles played against the Dolphins was on Nov. 15, 2015. Miami beat Philadelphia 20-19.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Philadelphia is a 9.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.

Who does Philadelphia play next week? New York Giants

Who does Miami play next week? New York Jets