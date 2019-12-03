Bucs vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs have won their last two games.

Tampa Bay beat the Atlanta Falcons 35-22 on Nov. 24 and the Bucs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-11 this past Sunday.

In those two games receiver, Chis Godwin brought in 11 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts have lost the last two games the team has played in.

The Houston Texans defeated the Colts 20-17 on Nov. 21 and the Tennessee Titans defeated Indianapolis 31-17 this past Sunday.

In those two games, Jacoby Brissett only threw one touchdown pass.

The last time the Bucs played against the Colts was during the 2015 season.

The Colts won the game 25-12.

Matt Hasselbeck threw two touchdown passes in the game.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.5.

Who do the Bucs play in Week 15? Detroit Lions

Who do the Colts play in Week 15? New Orleans Saints