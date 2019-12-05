Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, listen

NEW YORK – The Miami Dolphins will play against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dolphins beat the Jets 26-18 earlier this season.

Miami is 3-9 on the year and New York is 4-8 on the season.

Miami has won three of their last five games.

This past Sunday the Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for three touchdowns and 365 passing yards in the game.

DeVante Parker had a career day with 7 catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns.

On 4th down, Miami was 3-3 on offense.

The Jets have won three of their last four games.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated New York 22-6 this past Sunday.

Penalties killed New York in the game.

The Jets committed 10 penalties for 106 yards.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New York is a 5.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 45.5.

Who does New York play next week? Baltimore Ravens

Who does Miami play next week? New York Giants