FSU to announce new head coach on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State is holding a press conference on Sunday at noon to announce the hiring of its new head football coach.

The school sent out a release Saturday evening confirming the press conference. It did not list the new head coach, but numerous sources have reported it to be Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.

He would replace Willie Taggart, who was fired earlier this season after a loss to Miami. Taggart was 9-12 in his tenure. The Seminoles missed a bowl game last year after playing in 36 consecutive bowls.

Florida State went 6-6 this year under both Taggart and interim head coach Odell Haggins.