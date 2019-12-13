Orlando’s Cure Bowl is about more than college football

ORLANDO, Fla. – When college football and philanthropy collide, you get Orlando’s Cure Bowl.

The event’s executive director, Alan Gooch, recently stopped by News 6 at Nine to explain the meaning behind the game.

“Obviously we’re using the great game of college football to raise money for cancer research. In four years, 3.7 seven million dollars and 1.2 of that has stayed right here in Central Florida,” Gooch said.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium and this year, the festivities begin with a group march from Church Street Station to the stadium.

“It’s unique, different,” Gooch said of the parade, which will be led by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and kickoff between Liberty University and Georgia Southern University will be at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at CureBowl.com.

“It’s two good football teams and it’s going to be a great matchup. If you love football and then if you are looking to help raise money for cancer research, it’s a great marriage,” Gooch said.

Watch more of what Gooch had to say on News 6 at Nine in the video player at the top of this story.