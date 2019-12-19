Here’s Orlando City’s 2020 MLS schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC on Thursday unveiled its schedule for the 2020 Major League Soccer regular season.

The Lions will play their first match under new Head Coach Oscar Pareja on February 29 when they host Real Salt Lake at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. This marks the sixth-consecutive season City will open its campaign at home.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from 2020 expansion sides Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. The Lions will play host to their newfound in-state rival on Friday, July 10, in a nationally televised match on ESPN before traveling to Lockhart Stadium for the first time on August 20 as a part of Heineken Rivalry Week, a week that also features a matchup with Atlanta United. Nashville SC will make its first visit to the City Beautiful on Saturday, September 12.

The Lions will be featured in at least six nationally televised matches.

Check out the team’s 2020 MLS schedule.