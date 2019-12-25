UCF reminds everyone of school’s actual nickname in Christmas song

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights reminded everyone the school’s nickname is the Knights.

For years fans have groaned when announcers on national broadcasts of UCF football and basketball have called the team the Golden Knights.

The school hasn’t had the Golden Knights nickname for a decade.

On the 5️⃣th day of Christmas, College Athletics gave to me...



🗣 FIVE GOLDEN* KNIGHTS



*our nickname is still just Knights...as it has been since ‘07 😁 #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/yJdbkQdrV6 — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) December 24, 2019

An ESPN.com report shows the team switched to the Knights in 2007 during an athletics marketing campaign.

On Christmas Eve, UCF poked fun at everyone who still calls them the Golden Knights.

The Knights joined a “Twelve Days of Christmas” college sports Twitter thread.

“On the 5th Day of Christmas, College Athletics gave to me. Five Golden Knights. Our nickname is still just Knights, as it has been since 2007,” UCF posted on Twitter.

Kansas, Michigan, and Washington were some of the other schools to join the song.

You can find the full song here.