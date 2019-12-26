Bucs vs. Falcons: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs are 7-8 on the season and Atlanta is 6-9.

Tampa Bay is having its best year since the 2016 season.

The Bucs finished 9-7 in 2016.

The stat sheet of quarterback Jameis Winston is all over the place.

Winston is first in the NFL in passing yards and second in the league in passing touchdowns.

He also leads the league in interceptions.

This could be the last time Bucs fans see Winston in a Tampa Bay jersey.

No. 3 will be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Falcons only have six wins on the year, but three of the team’s wins are against teams projected to make the playoffs.

Atlanta has defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints this year.

Tampa Bay played against the Falcons earlier this year on Nov. 24.

The Bucs won the game 35-22.

Winston threw three touchdowns, two interceptions and 313 yards in the game.

If the season ended today, the Falcons would have the 12th pick in the draft and the Bucs would have the 14th pick.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? The game is listed as a Pick’em

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 48.