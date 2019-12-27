Florida vs. Virginia: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Florida Gators will play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Gators are the No. 9 team in the country with a 10-2 record and a 6-2 record in the Southeastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are the No. 24 team in the country with a 9-4 record and a 6-2 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This is the second season in a row Florida will be playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Last year the Gators beat the Michigan Wolverines 41-15 in the Peach Bowl.

The Gators are 3-0 in the Orange Bowl.

Florida has only played Virginia once.

The Gators defeated the Cavaliers 44-10 on Oct. 3, 1959.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, and Molly McGrath

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 14.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 54.5.