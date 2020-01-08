Orlando Magic point guard dishes big assist

ORLANDO, Fla. – One day after D.J. Augustin helped lead the Orlando Magic to a win over the Brooklyn Nets, the point guard dished out one more big assist.

The NBA veteran helped bring smiles to the young patients at AdventHealth For Childen on Tuesday afternoon.

Augustin, along with Magic ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, visited and played with some of the hospital’s young patients.

A father to young children, Augustin has made Orlando his home since signing with the Magic in the summer of 2016.