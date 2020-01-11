Booker scores 24 points in Suns win against Magic

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 24 points in a 98-94 Suns win against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Booker was 7-15 from the field, 4-8 from beyond the arc and 6-6 from the free-throw line.

He also had five assists on the night.

Evan Fournier had the most points for the Magic with 28.

Fournier was 9-21 from the field and 3-11 from beyond the arc.

The Magic had a chance to tie the game at 97 with seven seconds left, but Fournier missed a three-point jumper.

Orlando is now 18-21 on the year and Phoenix is 15-23.

The Magic will play against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.