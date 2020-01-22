Morgan Wootten, former DeMatha Catholic High School basketball coach, dies at 88

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Morgan Wootten, a basketball coach for 46 years at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, died Tuesday at the age of 88.

In a tweet, DeMatha High School said, “The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm. Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished.”

Wootten brought national recognition to the school and produced dozens of college and professional stars, according to the Washington Post.

Wootten won 1,274 games and lost 192, for a winning percentage of .869. In 2000, he became the third high school coach to be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to the Post.

The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away yesterday evening at 9:50pm. Morgan was surrounded by his family in prayer and passed away peacefully as he wished. — DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 22, 2020

To read more about Wootten, visit the Washington Post.