Magic give over $1 million to local nonprofits

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was a mix of smiles and tears Wednesday at the Amway Center for the Magic’s annual $1 million giveaway day.

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) distributed grants to 16 local nonprofits, totaling just over $1 million.

Giving has become one of the NBA franchise’s greatest traditions.

During the past 30 years, OMYF has donated more than $25 million to organizations that benefit children in Central Florida.

The impact the money makes is huge. For example, Elevate Orlando received a $100,000 grant, which will cover 10 percent of its operating budget.