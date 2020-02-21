Darrell Armstrong inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame
Armstrong is 9th person to get inducted into team’s Hall of Fame
ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Orlando Magic guard Darrell Armstrong was inducted into the Magic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Armstrong thanked the fans at the end of his speech.
“I’ve been waiting for this day,” he said.
The former guard said he gave it his all every game.
“I want to thank the Orlando Magic fans into letting me into their heart,” he said.
He is the ninth person to be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Armstrong averaged 9.2 points a game in his career and 4 assists a game in his 14-year NBA career.
He played for nine seasons with Orlando.
His best year was in the 2000 season, Armstrong averaged 16.2 points a game.
This season was called the “Heart and Hustle” year.
In his speech, Armstrong thanked his former coach Doc Rivers.
“What a special team to even cherish,” he said.
The former Magic guard played college ball at Fayetteville State University, he was not drafted.
Here is the list of people in the Magic Hall of Fame:
- Pat Williams
- Nick Anderson
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Rich DeVos
- Penny Hardaway
- Jimmy Hewitt
- Tracy McGrady
- David Steele
