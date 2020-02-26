Yanks' Severino needs Tommy John surgery, will miss season.

New York Yankees' Luis Severino delivers a pitch in the bullpenn during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery.

The team said Tuesday the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.

Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday in New York.

Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.

Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat the fact that being without Sevy, that’s a blow, but it doesn’t change our expectations and what we’re truly capable of,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So, no, nothing changes.”

Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who came back in September from Tommy John surgery, has been throwing at up to 94 mph and is the leading candidate for one slot. Jonathan Loaisiga and rookies Deivi Garcia and Michael King are possibilities along with Luis Cessa.

“We’re always constantly looking for upgrades anyway,” general manager Brian Cashman said.

Elsewhere around the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS (SS) 1

Nick Tropeano allowed one hits in two innings and Brian Keller fanned the side as New York pitchers struck out 13.

Chris Iannetta had two hits and scored a run.

Santiago Espinal homered for the Blue Jays. Nate Pearson, Toronto's first-round draft pick in 2017, struck out the side in a one-inning start. Phillippe Aumont gave up three runs and two hits while striking out five in two innings.

TIGERS 9, METS 6

Tim Tebow hit a two-run homer for the Mets off Alex Wilson. The former Heisman Trophy winner was 9 for 60 — all singles — in previous spring training games entering this year.

Michael Wacha allowed one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings in his first Mets appearance.

Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer for Detroit. Starter Spencer Turnbull struck out four of six batters, and Wilson retired just one batter while giving up two home runs, four runs and a walk.

BRAVES 4, TWINS 2

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz struck out three and allowed a home run to Trevor Larnach.

Jhoulys Chacín struck out two in his two-inning start and Zack Littell fanned three in two innings

RAYS 12, ORIOLES (SS) 1

Brandon Lowe tripled, singled and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay, a day after he was excused from a workout to attend to his spring training home, which had been threatened by a brush fire.

Baltimore's Chris Davis hit his first home run of spring training.

Charlie Morton worked an inning in the start for the Rays and had a strikeout. Trevor Richards gave up three hits, including a home run, in hone inning.

John Means struck out three in the start for the Orioles, but gave up two earned runs on three hits.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES (SS) 4

Connor Wong, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade, hit a grand slam and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for Boston.

Mitch Moreland tripled. Ryan Weber gave up two hits two innings and Mike Kickham struck out three of the five batters he retired, but allowed two earned runs and three hits.

MARLINS 7, ASTROS 4

Jon Berti, who played five positions as a rookie last year, doubled and tripled. Matt Kemp had two hits and Lewis Brinson homered for Miami.

José Ureña started and pitched two scoreless innings. Jorge Guzman got four outs in relief, two by strikeout, but gave up Chas McCormick's grand slam.

Brandon Bielak struck out three over two innings in the start for the Astros, but surrendered two home runs.

BLUE JAYS (SS) 8, PHILLIES (SS) 6

Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta and added an RBI double. Arrieta gave up three runs and three hits while striking out two in two innings.

J.T. Realmuto doubled and tripled for the Phillies and Jhailyn Ortiz hit a grand slam. Center fielder Adam Haseley hit his head on the ground trying to make a catch and was in concussion protocol.

PHILLIES (SS) 6, PIRATES 2

Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez gave up two hits and struck out one in two innings.

Drew Storen had a strikeout in a clean inning of relief. Jose Gomez singled, tripled and drove in three runs.

John Ryan Murphy hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh. Starter Joe Musgrove got six straight outs.

NATIONALS 6, CARDINALS 6

Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs for St. Louis.

NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Juan Soto hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to left.

Aníbal Sánchez gave up a run and two hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

ANGELS 7, REDS 2

Anthony Rendon went 2 for 2 in his Angels debut, driving in a run and scoring once. Albert Pujols singled and drove in a pair. Dylan Bundy struck out four of the seven Reds he faced in the start.

Shortstop prospect Jose Garcia hit two home runs for Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, DODGERS 3

Ketel Marte doubled and singled for the Diamondbacks and Jon Jay added two hits.

A.J. Pollock hit his first spring home run while Justin Turner and Corey Seager both doubled for Los Angeles. Victor Gonzalez, added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster to protect him from the 2019 Rule 5 draft, made his first career Cactus League start, giving up two hits and an earned run while striking outing over an inning.

INDIANS 10, WHITE SOX (SS) 2

With fans still talking about his monster home home run in the Indians' spring opener, Franmil Reyes hit two doubles. Reyes spent the winter at Cleveland's development complex in the Dominican Republic, where he lost 18 pounds and added strength to his frame. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber worked a clean first inning.

WHITE SOX (SS) 4, GIANTS 3

Drew Anderson gave up two hits over two scoreless innings in the start for Chicago, but Kelvin Herrera was tagged for four hits and three earned runs in an inning of relief. Luis Robert tripled and Jose Abreu doubled.

Kevin Gausman walked one batter in two scoreless innings in his Giants debut. Alex Dickerson and Ryan Howard each doubled while Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and stole a base.

ROCKIES 12, CUBS 4

Wes Parsons worked two scoreless innings in the start for the Rockies, who plan to convert him back into a starting pitcher after using him in relief in 2019. David Dahl singled and doubled to drive in a run. Drew Butera doubled and drove in two runs.

Cubs starter Jon Lester had a rough first outing, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in an inning of work. Ian Happ drove in three runs with a double and Jason Heyward doubled for the Cubs.

MARINERS 2, BREWERS 1

Evan White, the Mariners' first-round pick in the 2017 draft and slated to be team's starting first baseman this season, doubled and singled. Kendall Graveman worked two innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, giving up a hit and a walk.

Freddy Peralta struck out two and allowed just one hit over two innings in the start for the Brewers.

ROYALS 5, RANGERS 2

Ryan McBroom homered for Kansas City, hitting a 3-2 fastball from Cody Allen into a strong win blowing in that soared over the Royals bullpen behind the left field wall. Starter Jorge Lopez got two outs in the third inning before leaving, striking out five and allowing just one hit.

Rougned Odor tripled and drove in two for the Rangers. Taylor Hearn gave up a run on two hits in his two-inning start, striking out two.

PADRES 9, ATHLETICS 6

Joey Lucchesi worked two innings in the start in his bid to break into the Padres' rotation, giving up a run on a hit and a walk in the first inning, then retiring the side in order in the second. Ty France and Jason Vosler each doubled.

Jesus Luzardo gave up a hit and struck out two over two innings of his start for the A's. Former Padres draftee Austin Allen homered.

