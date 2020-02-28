Tiger Woods will not play in Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Tiger Woods will not play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, according to tournament officials.

Woods injured his back earlier this year.

The tournament in Bay Hill starts on March 5.

The course was redesigned by Arnold Palmer.

Francesco Molinari won the tournament in 2019.

Molinari hit a 69 in the first round, a 70 in round two, a 73 in round three and finished the tournament with a 64 in the final eighteen holes.

Tickets for the 2020 tournament are still available, prices start at $65.