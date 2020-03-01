Real Salt Lake plays Orlando City to scoreless draw
ORLANDO, Fla. – Zac Macmath made two saves for Real Salt Lake in a scoreless draw with Orlando City on Saturday night in their MLS season opener.
Orlando City outshot Real Salt Lake 5-2, with two shots on goal to one for Real Salt Lake.
Pedro Gallese saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.