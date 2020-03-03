Everything you need to know about the Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The best golfers from around the world are in the Orlando area this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Golfers will practice all day Tuesday.

The opening ceremony for tournament participants will be at 11:15 a.m. at the driving range of the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Wednesday.

The tournament starts at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday and the final round is on Sunday.

Are tickets still available?

One day tickets, Palmer Patio tickets and Club 8 tickets are still available. Fans can purchase tickets at this link. The cheapest ticket goes for $65.

Where can fans park?

Limited daily on-site parking is on sale online for $50. General parking can be paid the day of at the Universal Orlando parking garage at 6000 Universal Boulevard for $10. Anyone using Uber, Lyft or a taxi can be dropped off in Lot 8.

How’s the forecast looking for the tournament?

News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells does not expect any of the rounds to be canceled.

“The weather is going to be fantastic,” Sorrells said.

The high on Thursday is expected to hit 87 degrees, the high on Friday is expected to hit 75 degrees, the high on Saturday is expected to hit 65 degrees and the high on Sunday is expected to hit 72 degrees.

Will Tiger Woods play in the tournament?

Woods will not play this week. The 2019 Masters winner injured his back earlier this year.

Who is projected to win the tournament?

Rory McIlroy opened up as the Vegas-favorite to win it this year and his odds opened up at 5/1, according to VegasInsider.com.

Who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2019?

Francesco Molinari won the tournament in 2019.

Molinari hit a 69 in the first round, a 70 in round two, a 73 in round three and finished the tournament with a 64 in the final eighteen holes.