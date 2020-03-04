Gladiators defeat Solar Bears 6-3

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 6-3 at the Amway Center on Tuesday.

The Solar Bears scored the first three goals of the game.

Trevor Olson, Jimmy Huntington and Cody Donaghey scored for Orlando on Tuesday.

The Gladiators scored six goals on 33 shots and the Solar Bears put up 43 shots in the game.

The Solar Bears will play against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center.

Tickets are still available for Wednesday’s game.