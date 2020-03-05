Swamp Rabbits defeat the Solar Bears 7-2

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 7-2 Wednesday night at the Amway Center.

The Swamp Rabbits scored four goals on 15 shots in the first period.

Orlando and Greenville each had 34 shots on goal in the game.

Rich Boyd and Trevor Olson scored for Orlando on Wednesday.

The Solar Bears were 0-4 on the power play, the team did score a short-handed goal.

Greenville was 3-3 on the power play.

The Solar Bears will play against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday.