Golf legend Annika Sorenstam shares her passion for the game

ORLANDO, Fla. – Arnold Palmer led a migration of great golfers to Central Florida. A number of the very best call our area home, including one of the all-time greats, Annika Sorenstam.

Retired from the LPGA Tour since 2008, Sorenstam lives in Orlando, raising her two kids with her husband, and running her charitable foundation.

When she has spare time, the World Golf Hall Of Famer shares her passion for the game with athletes to whom she can relate. Young girls make up golf’s fastest growing demographic. Sorenstam was 12 years old when she took up the game.

On the Sunday before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, News 6 caught up with Sorenstam at her special golf clinic just for girls.

