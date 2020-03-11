82ºF

NCAA Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to be held without fans at games

First and second round games will be held in Tampa

AP Author

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Emmert says he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public. The tournaments begin next week.

