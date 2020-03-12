Daytona 200 and Daytona TT to be held with no fans

DAYTONA, Fla. – The Daytona 200 and the Daytona TT will be held on Saturday with no fans at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, according to race officials.

Only competitors, crews, officials and race personnel will be allowed at the event.

American Flat Track officials will work with health officials for scheduling future events.

Any fan who bought tickets already will be offered equivalent admission for any other AFT Event for the next 18 months.

Fans with questions about the ticket situation can email tickets@americanflattrack.com.

Amid the coronavirus concerns, the NBA and NHL have put the seasons on pause. MLB will start at a later date and the March Madness tournaments have been canceled.