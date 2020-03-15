Solar Bears release statement following cancellation of remainder of season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears have released a statement after the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Saturday.

"Following a convening of the ECHL Board of Governors earlier today, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season in light of the ongoing public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears CEO Alex Martins said in a released statement. "This determination was not made lightly -- our top priority remains the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners."

Team officials said fans who had purchased individual tickets for any remaining home games for the 2019-20 season will be eligible to receive a credit for future games during the 2020-21 season or a refund.

“We look forward to the Solar Bears and the ECHL returning to action this fall,” Martins said. “Until that time, we continue to encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines, and we thank all of you for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate a worldwide health crisis.”

Solar Bears season ticket members are asked to contact their ticket account representative beginning Monday for additional information, team officials said.

Click here to view a statement from ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.