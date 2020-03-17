77ºF

Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports say

Tampa Bay is hosting Super Bowl in 2021

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady is expected to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady announced Tuesday morning he would not return to the New England Patriots.

“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” Brady said on Twitter.

No. 12 won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the 2021 Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” Brady said on Twitter.

Rapoport is reporting Brady is expected to get $30 million a year in his new contract.

