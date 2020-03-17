Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reports say

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady is expected to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady announced Tuesday morning he would not return to the New England Patriots.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington.



There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England,” Brady said on Twitter.

No. 12 won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Speaking of the Super Bowl, the 2021 Super Bowl will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Pats Nation will always be a part of me,” Brady said on Twitter.

Rapoport is reporting Brady is expected to get $30 million a year in his new contract.