Senior Salute: Madison Jump

LAKE MARY, Fla. – They might not get a Senior Day, but they deserve the recognition.

Athletes like Lake Mary softball’s Madison Jump has been a mainstay at second base for the Rams for four years.

She has been a starter since she was a freshman and Jump is also a leader at Lake Mary.

Jump will graduate with honors and join a new softball team in the fall at Stetson on an academic and athletic scholarship.

