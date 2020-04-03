Senior Salute: East River’s Brandon Sellers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida is home to hundreds of outstanding athletes from all different sports.

All this month, News 6 is tipping our cap to the Class of 2020 springtime athletes who have their final seasons put on hold.

East River senior Brandon Sellers is a three-year varsity letter winner in lacrosse, anchoring the Falcons’ defense as their longstick midfielder.

Brandon is as well-rounded as they come in school.

He’s in the National Honor Society and is a longtime member of the East River Marching Band.

When Brandon graduates, he plans to follow in his mom’s footsteps and pursue his nursing degree at UCF.