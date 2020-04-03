Senior Salute: East River’s Brandon Sellers
He plans to pursue a nursing degree at UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida is home to hundreds of outstanding athletes from all different sports.
All this month, News 6 is tipping our cap to the Class of 2020 springtime athletes who have their final seasons put on hold.
East River senior Brandon Sellers is a three-year varsity letter winner in lacrosse, anchoring the Falcons’ defense as their longstick midfielder.
Brandon is as well-rounded as they come in school.
He’s in the National Honor Society and is a longtime member of the East River Marching Band.
When Brandon graduates, he plans to follow in his mom’s footsteps and pursue his nursing degree at UCF.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.