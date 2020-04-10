Senior Salute: Titusville’s Elijah Viera and Keegan Brooks

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The chance to play a sport and represent something is priceless. Hundreds of area athletes are really missing that opportunity right now.

News 6 is recognizing the seniors who’ve had their final seasons put on hold but have represented their schools very well for years.

We give a “Senior Salute” to Titusville Tennis’ Elijah Viera and Keegan Brooks. Both are winners on the court. Elijah had won 10 of his 11 matches this season. Keegan won seven matches out of nine.

However, the results they get are more than just victories. The two senior captains have been like the "pied pipers" for Titusville Tennis. Elijah's been a member of the team since his freshman year. Then, he got his good friend, Keegan, to try out the following year. The team continued to grow, getting better every season, and was eying a district title this spring.

When they graduate from Titusville High School, Keegan will go on to firefighter and paramedic school. Elijah will head to UCF to study communications.