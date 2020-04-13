Senior Salute: University Titans baseball

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – All this month, News 6 is celebrating the achievements of Central Florida athletes from the Class of 2020.

Monday’s “Senior Salute” goes out to the University Titans baseball team, specifically, their dedicated group of eight seniors.

They are Austin Amaral, Jacob Courtney, Eric Hartless, Dalton Meredith, Will Quinones, Kirgan Roberts, Brendan Schwartz, and Kevin Sosa.

Nominated by the head coach, Jake Norman, those Titans are the heart of the baseball program and young men who grew up playing the game together.

They're good students too and five will play baseball in college.

Stetson-bound pitcher Amaral thanked all the parens for their support, while Quinones, who is heading to Florida Tech, said it was an honor and a privilege to represent University High School.