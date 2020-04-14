Orlando City and all MLS games ‘extremely unlikely’ in May

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause issues for professional sports leagues, Major League Soccer issued a statement Tuesday saying it is “extremely unlikely” that games would be played by mid-May.

“Major League Soccer continues to regularly evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including how it will affect our plans for the 2020 season,” the statement said. “Although we hoped to return to play in mid-May, that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities.”

MLS said its goal remains to play as many games as possible this year.

“While we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so,” MLS said in the statement. “We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts, and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play.”

Orlando City SC began playing in MLS in 2015 and is is one of 26 teams in the league.