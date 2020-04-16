Senior Salute: Billie Castillo

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – News 6 continues to celebrate a special group of Central Florida athletes this month.

We’re recognizing the high school seniors who’ve had their final seasons put on hold but have represented their schools well for years.

This edition of “Senior Salute” goes out to Titusville High track star Billie Castillo.

She’s a record-setting distance runner with competition in her blood. Billie holds Titusville’s record in the 3200m. She also broke the school’s 5K record in cross county. She’s just one second off the 1600 record, the record which is held by her older sister Claire.

Billie leads the way on the track as the Terriers' two-year captain and in the classroom. Her GPA is 3.95.

She says her key to victory is work, work, work, and it has paid off.

Billie will continue to compete, running for the University of North Florida on a full scholarship.