The Latest: IPL cricket tournament suspended indefinitely

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL has become cricket’s primary annual competition in April and May but India this week extended the world’s biggest lockdown to May 3. That has dashed hopes by the Board of Control for Cricket in India of a shortened IPL in May possibly without spectators.

The BCCI bowed to the inevitable to suspend the Twenty20 competition until further notice.

BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah says “the health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and ... the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

The eight-week IPL was to begin on March 29 but was then pushed back to April 15.

___

Nice coach Patrick Vieira has been thanked by the city’s mayor for donating 250 iPads to elderly people in four public care homes.

The 43-year-old Vieira is a former player who won the 1998 World Cup with France.

Mayor Christian Estrosi says “together we’re always stronger and I thank Patrick Vieira and Nice for their generosity.”

Estrosi says the tablets are essential in helping people maintain contact with their families “and limit the isolation of our elders during the confinement period.”

___

French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain is helping to provide meals for medical staff combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Up to 1,200 meals per day are being prepared in the kitchens of the Parc des Princes in western Paris. They are then delivered by volunteers from the Street Food en Mouvement (Street Food on the Move) association.

Volunteers from the association have used the stadium kitchens since April 9. Four trucks have been used to take more than 5,000 meals to seven hospitals.

Every day a team of 12 delivers a full meal outside hospitals from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the hospital workers are “true heroes” who should continue to be applauded.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports