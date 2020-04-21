Buccaneers to trade for Rob Gronkowski, reports say

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trading a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Gronkowski has taken his physical and the trade should happen.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has taken his physical already, sources say. So the trade should happen: Gronk and a 7th for a 4th rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season.

In nine seasons in the NFL Gronkowski caught 521 balls for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He has scored 10 or more touchdowns in five of his nine seasons.

Rapoport is also reporting since Gronkowski still had a year left on his deal with the Patriots prior to retiring is the reason why the Bucs have to trade for him.