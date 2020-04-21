86ºF

Buccaneers to trade for Rob Gronkowski, reports say

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He will not be preparing for kickoff with Tom Brady and the rest of his old New England teammates. Instead, the man who retired from the Patriots and the NFL in March will be hosting his first Super Bowl party. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trading a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Gronkowski has taken his physical and the trade should happen.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season.

In nine seasons in the NFL Gronkowski caught 521 balls for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

He has scored 10 or more touchdowns in five of his nine seasons.

Rapoport is also reporting since Gronkowski still had a year left on his deal with the Patriots prior to retiring is the reason why the Bucs have to trade for him.

