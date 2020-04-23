New Bucs QB Tom Brady walks into wrong house, startles homeowner

It’s been quite the April for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

It was reported earlier this week that Brady was removed from a Tampa park because he was in violation of Florida’s stay-at-home order.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the six-time Super Bowl champion walked into the wrong house when he was trying to meet with his new offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich.

According to the report, Brady was scheduled to meet at Leftwich’s house on April 7, shortly after Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.

Brady, however, walked into the home of David Kramer, who lives next to Leftwich.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walks into my house,” Kramer told TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just, like, dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just, kind of like, looked up at me, and I’ll never forget the look on his face. He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?’”

Kramer said Brady was very apologetic and quickly left his home.

Kramer said his initial reaction to the incident was, “Holy (expletives)! Tom Brady is in my (expletive) house!”