Senior Salute: Madison McGuire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of senior salute goes out to Trinity Prep’s Madison McGuire. The track and field star does it all and does it well.

McGuire, a 4-year varsity letter winner, she competes in the long jump, the triple jump, the high jump, as well as the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

She was closing in on Trinity Prep’s 100-meter record until the season reached its unexpected finish line. Madison does it all while managing asthma.

The respiratory condition has never stopped her from competing at her best. It did spark an interest in a career in medicine, which she plans to pursue.