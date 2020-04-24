UFC will hold 3 events with no fans in Florida in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC announced the company will have three events with no fans at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on May 9,13, and 16.

The UFC 249 PPV card will be held on May 9.

UFC said the events are closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel.

“We have worked closely with our medical staff and state and local officials, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, and Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham, to ensure the appropriate health and safety protocols are in place, UFC said in a statement.

UFC said the company will take precautionary measures before the fights.

The company will have fighters participate in advanced medical screenings and temperature checks.

The Main Event of the May 9th show is Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

WWE is also hosting events in Florida. Raw, NXT and Smackdown Live have had shows with no fans in Orlando.

Two weeks ago Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is open to supporting more sporting events in Florida with no crowds.