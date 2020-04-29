Senior Salute: Arissa Swab

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – You can’t put a price tag on the chance to play sports with friends. This has been a common theme as we continue to recognize Central Florida athletes from the Class of 2020.

This edition of Senior Salute goes out to Arissa Swab from the Astronaut High tennis team.

As upbeat and outgoing as they get, Arissa had just moved to the area as a freshman. She took up tennis and joined the team to make new friends. In doing so, Arissa discovered a passion for the sports.

She also loves representing Astronaut as a member of the cheerleading squad.

Soon, Arissa will trade in the “War Eagle” rally cry to serve her country. She’s following in her dad’s footsteps and joining the United States Air Force to pursue a degree in medical aviation.