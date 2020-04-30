Do Your Part: Exercise with an Olympian

OVIEDO, Fla. – Sixteen years ago, Jenny Simpson was a senior at Oviedo High School and wrapping up an incredible scholastic track career.

With her hardcore Olympic training on hold at the moment, Simpson is doing her part to help keep kids all over the country active.

The world-class track star had turned into a Physical Education teacher.

She's been inviting kids into her Colorado home virtually to join her in training routines. This is an effort to help children get exercise at home and give parents a little break.

Jenny, along with the New York Road Runners group, developed the online fitness program called “Active At Home.” It’s filled with free activities for students from pre-school to senior year. Instructor Simpson keeps the exercises simple, safe, and compact. To check out “Active At Home,” click here: https://activeathome.nyrr.org/.