Senior Salute: Oviedo softball’s Peyton Duba, Emily Van Horn

OVIEDO, Fla. – News 6 is continuing to salute the class of 2020 through the month of May, shining a spotlight on the high school senior athletes who’ve had their final sports seasons cut short due to the coronavirus but have represented their schools so well.

Friday’s Senior Salute goes out to Peyton Duba and Emily Van Horn from the Oviedo softball team.

They’re bonded by a great friendship and their roles on their team. Van Horn is a starting pitcher and Duba is her catcher.

They rely on each other to get as many outs as possible for Oviedo. It’s been a strong combination.

The Lions were 10 and three when the softball season was interrupted.

Van Horn and Duba will play at the next level at the same school. Pitcher and catcher are both headed to Mars Hill University in North Carolina. Their awesome connection will continue.