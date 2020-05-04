Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula dies at 90

Published: May 4, 2020, 10:25 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 10:44 am

Don Shula, the Hall of Fame head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has died at the age of 90, according to the team.

In a tweet, the Miami Dolphins said, “(We) are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning."

The team also released a statement, saying, “Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

Shula, who won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins, holds the record for most regular season wins as an NFL head coach. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993 and ended with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties.

The Dolphins went undefeated in 1972 and won the Super Bowl, the only time an NFL team has accomplished the feat.

Shula retired after the 1995 season.

Shula played seven NFL seasons as a defensive back for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

