Orlando City players are able to return to training fields for individual workouts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City soccer players are able to return to training fields for individual workouts, according to Major League Soccer.

Major League Soccer officials said all individual workouts are voluntary and the workouts can’t conflict with public health policies and government policies.

Each MLS team has to submit a club-specific plan showing how the team will implement health and safety protocols, league officials said.

League officials said players will not be able to access club facilities.

Team officials said only players receiving post-operative and rehab treatment will be able to go into the gyms and training rooms, according to MLS.

Here are some of the other guidelines Orlando City players will have to follow:

Sanitization and disinfection plans have to be in place from team officials for players using training equipment

Players will have temperature checks upon arrival to training fields

Players and staff will have assigned parking spots and will arrive at staggered times

Players will wear PPE to and from the fields

Hand washing stations have to be used by players before and after workouts

Staff will have to keep 10 feet from players

Training fields will be split into four quadrants

The MLS said each team has to have an emergency action plan for all COVID-19 issues.