Senior Salute: Bailey McQuarrie

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Knight Nation will have to make room for another quarterback because a great one is coming to the University of Central Florida campus.

News 6 is continuing to spotlight Central Florida high school senior athletes who've had their spring seasons cut short.

This edition of “Senior Salute” goes out to Bailey McQuarrie of the Seabreeze High flag football team.

A four-year varsity starter at quarterback, Bailey is really good.

She threw 40 touchdowns passes last season as she led the Sandcrabs to the playoffs. In their only game this spring, Bailey and company won 60-0.

She also plays defense which makes a ton of sense, because Bailey is always doing something.

She’s a member of Seabreeze’s cheerleading squad and the golf team in the fall.

She’s active in many extracurriculars like Special Olympics and Toys For Tots. She plans to study medicine so get ready UCF, you’re getting a good one!