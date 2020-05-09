Senior Salute: Dylan Norman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salutes goes to weightlifter Dylan Norman from Trinity Prep.

He is one strong Saint. In his final meet before the season was stopped, Dylan tied the school record in the bench press, an achievement he worked years for.

He joined the weightlifting team in the 8th grade to get stronger for football.

He would go on to love and excel in both sports.

Dylan will play college football at the University Of Chicago, an institution ranked among the world’s best academically.

He will graduate from Trinity Prep with a GPA of over 4.