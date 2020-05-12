Senior Salute: Jackson Tyndall

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 continues to recognize a special group of Central Florida athletes, the high school seniors who’ve had their spring seasons cut short. They’re graduating soon, but have left a mark on the schools they’ve represented so well.

This edition of Senior Salute goes to Jackson Tyndall of the Boone lacrosse team. Wearing the No. 22 jersey is a Braves lacrosse tradition and Jackson has worn it well. The midfielder has been the team’s leader, helping turn Boone into a force to be reckoned with. Jackson’s 48 career goals and 25 career assists helped the Braves compete for Metro and District championships.

They raced out to an 8-1 record this spring. Tyndall has loved every moment since he picked up a lacrosse stick in elementary school. A strong student, he’s adding more blue to the orange of his school colors. He’s going to be a Florida Gator.