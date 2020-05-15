Senior Salute: Tripp Skinner

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – We all know Central Florida is home to many outstanding, inspiring athletes. News 6 continues to recognize a special group of those athletes: the high school seniors who’ve had their final sports seasons cut short but who have represented their schools so well for years.

This edition of “Senior Salute” goes out to Tripp Skinner of the Astronaut High Track and Field team. He’s a “War Eagle” so popular, he was voted Homecoming King. Tripp is also part of Astronaut’s history as the school’s first adaptive athlete. He was born with Spina Bfida.

He was also born with the will to work hard, to compete, and to win. Tripp was the state runner-up in all three of his track events last year: the 200m, the 800m, and the shot put. He is great at track, but Tripp’s big sport is sled hockey.

As captain of the Space Coast Blast, he helped lead his U18 team to national and international tournament championships. Tripp is heading to the University of New Hampshire to study and be part of its nationally renowned sled hockey team. His ultimate goal is to make the US Paralympic team.