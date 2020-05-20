Senior Salute: Ana Luisa Cotta

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes to Ana Luisa Cotta, a star on the Dr. Phillips Water Polo team.

She moved to Florida from Brazil three years ago and made an immediate impact at her new school.

The 3-time all-conference performer and 2-time captain holds multiple school records in the pool.

Ana will play collegiately at Division-1 Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland.

Cotta plans to study pre-med in college as she loves to help others.

Her inspiration in her sport? Another water polo player who starred for Dr. Phillips: Ian Supra, a young man who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

Ana never got to meet Ian but she told News 6 that she and her teammates honor him every chance they get.