Senior Salute: Charlie McDaniel

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes to Charlie McDaniel of the Seminole High School baseball team.

The lefty has a terrific arm, throwing a fastball, a curve, a change-up, and the steady mindset needed to succeed on the pitcher's mound.

That was apparent last spring, during a major moment in Seminole Baseball history when Charlie pitched the 'Noles to their first state championship since 1992.

He went the distance, getting the final out in the 1-0 title clincher. Charlie was introduced to baseball by his dad when he was three and he’s loved it ever since. He’s so well-liked at Seminole High School that one of his teachers nominated him.