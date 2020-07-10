Jacksonville Jaguars announce plans for 25% capacity; fans must wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday released a preliminary look at what football may look like at TIAA Bank Field this season, saying they expect no more than 25% capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, WJXT-TV reported.

The team said that season tickets will be refunded or they will allow fans to apply those to 2021 season tickets. That means roughly 16,791 fans will be spaced out across the stadium’s 71,000 capacity. Face coverings will also be required for fans at games.

“It was our sincere hope to welcome a capacity crowd to TIAA Bank Field this fall and celebrate together with the First Coast community. However, with the health and well-being of everyone in mind, the Jaguars anticipate reducing capacity this season,” the team posted on its website.

“In compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines, TIAA Bank Field will be able to seat approximately 25 percent of its capacity at each Jaguars home game in 2020. Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front.”

Other teams around the NFL had put out similar messages this week.

Training camp is scheduled to begin July 28 around the league. The league has already canceled the first and fourth preseason games and the NFL Players Association has voted to try and get the NFL to scrap the other two.

Jacksonville is now scheduled to play nine games at TIAA Bank Field in 2020. Its first preseason home game is Aug. 29 against Washington. Its regular season opener is Sept. 13 against the Colts.